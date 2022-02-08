Woman ends life, husband booked

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Sooraj Yadav, resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, was arrested by the police in the course of investigation into suicide committed by his wife Ruby (19). Sooraj has been charged under Section 304-B of the IPC. The father of the deceased girl, Harkesh, resident of IRS Society, Ghaziabad, had lodged a complaint with the police saying that his daughter was married to Sooraj in December 2020. “Ever since the marriage, Ruby was maltreated and tortured mentally as well as physically by her husband. Fed up from her disturbed married life, Ruby committed suicide on Feb 5 by hanging herself in her room,” said her father. OC

10-yr-old Boy dies in road accident

Ludhiana: A boy, Satinder Kumar (10), was run over and killed by a speeding vehicle while crossing GT Road near Dhandari Bridge on the Sunday afternoon. The father of the deceased, Pardeep Kumar, a jhuggi dweller in the vicinity, said a recklessly driven vehicle (PB-02CB-0011) hit the boy, who was critically injured and died on the spot while the vehicle driver sped away. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.