Woman ends life, husband booked

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked Akash Badar, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Khanna, under Section 306 of the IPC after his wife Pooja (31) committed suicide by hanging herself from a roof girder at her maternal house in Valmiki Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, here, on Sunday. In a complaint lodged with the police, Mehak Singh, father of the deceased, said his daughter got married with the suspect in 2019. He said she was being persistently harassed after the marriage and for the past two months, she was staying with her parents here. OC

Two arrested with drugs

Ludhiana: Swarn Singh, a resident of Paramjit Colony, Mundian Kalan, was nabbed by the police on Sunday from the Rockman intersection in Jiwan Nagar. The police seized 10 kg of poppy husk from him. The police said he was stopped at a naka on suspicion and during the search, poppy husk was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. In another raid conducted after a tip-off, the police arrested Tasleem, a resident of Shakti Nagar, from near Vardhman Chowk on Moti Nagar Road on Sunday, who was allegedly involved in the sale of habit-forming psychotropic drugs. The police have seized 1,740 tablets of Alprazolam and 300 tablets of Alpraquil. The suspect has been booked under the NDPS Act.