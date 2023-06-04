Woman ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

A woman died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at New Subhash Nagar here. She allegedly took the extreme step as her husband, who is a drug addict, and other family members used to torture her.

The deceased has been identified as Minakshi (37).

On the complaint of the deceased’s kin, a case of dowry death was registered against Bittu Verma, husband of the deceased, her mother-in-law Ram Murti and brother-in-law Raman on Friday.

Complainant Ashok Kumar of New Karamsar Colony told the police that his daughter got married to Bittu around five years ago. The couple had a seven-month-old son. Bittu allegedly constantly subjected Minakshi to mental and emotional torment.

On May 30, the suspect, under the influence of alcohol, thrashed his daughter and also threatened to kill her. To save her life, she came to his place. Yesterday, the victim moved to a rented accommodation in New Subhash Nagar where she consumed poison to end her life, the deceased’s father alleged.

After getting information, they rushed her to a hospital in Chandigarh where she breathed her last, the complainant said. ASI Bhupinder Singh investigation was launched in the case.