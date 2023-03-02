Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

A 23-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her in-laws’ residence at Ayali Khurd. The city police had registered a case of dowry death against the deceased’s, Poonam, husband Sandeep and her mother-in-law Savitri.

The complainant, Sripal, deceased’s father, said his daughter got married to Sandeep in November last year. Soon after marriage, the accused started torturing her for dowry. His daughter was even thrashed by the accused several times.

On February 21, his son-in-law called and said if demanded dowry was not given, he would kill Poonam.

A few hours later, he again called and said Poonam ended her life, alleged deceased’s father.

“Due to the daily torture of my daughter she was living under depression. When she could not bear torture anymore she took the extreme step,” asserted the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh said probe was on and raids were conducted to nab them.