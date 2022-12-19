Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

The Model Town police today arrested two persons on the charges of dowry death after a married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan. On the complaint of deceased’s kin, the police registered a case against Muskan’s husband Amit Kumar, mother-in-law Urmila, Deepak of Shimlapuri and Manish of Ambala. Deepak and Urmila were arrested, while two other accused are still at large.