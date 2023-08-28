Woman falls prey to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

Under the guise of a work-from-home opportunity, a city-based woman fell victim to a group of fraudsters. The suspects promised the woman that she could simply earn a good income daily by subscribing to YouTube channels. However, they deceitfully swindled Rs 1.35 lakh from her bank account.

Harpreet Chawla, a resident of Model Town, here, filed a complaint with the police, stating that in March 2023, the suspects contacted her and lured her with the prospect of working from home. On further communication, they proposed a job involving subscribing to YouTube channels to earn money. Subsequently, the suspects cheated the victim and got Rs 1.35 lakh transferred into their bank accounts on different occasions.

In the case, the police have booked three persons, who have been identified as Jaisukhbhai Phulabhai Pansurya from Surat, Gujarat, Badmama from Karnataka and Kesar from Rajasthan. An FIR has been registered against them at the Model Town police station under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 66D of the IT Act.

#cyber crime #Youtube