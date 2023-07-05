Woman, father booked for duping husband

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 4

The Sadar Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against a woman and her father for committing a fraud with her husband by refusing to pursue the permanent residency (PR) case of Canada of her spouse.

The suspects are identified as Veerpal Kaur and her father Baljinder Singh, residents of Moga.

Complainant Harnek Singh of Kaonke Kalan told the police that his son Jagdip got married to Veerpal.

Since she had done IELTS course, she was supposed to take Jagdip to Canada and then to pursue the PR application of his son and the entire expenses were to be borne by him.

“After Veerpal went to Canada, she stopped talking to my son and even refused to pursue his visa application for Canada. However, with the intervention of some people, the woman applied for Jagdip’s visa and he reached Canada. I spent Rs 28.69 lakh on the entire process that also includes expenses of sending Veerpal to Canada. Now, she has refused to apply for PR of his son and committed a fraud. Strict action should be taken against the woman and her father,” the complainant alleged.

SI Jugraj Singh in-charge, Kaonke Kalan police post, said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police.