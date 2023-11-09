Woman flees police custody in Khanna

Ludhiana, November 8
A suspect escaped from police custody in Khanna. She was brought for medical treatment at the Civil Hospital from where she dodged police officials. They tried to locate the woman for hours but to no avail.
According to information, the Sadar police on November 5 had registered a case against Preeti and her husband Malagar Singh, a resident of Hol village, for abducting a minor girl from her house on the pretext of getting her married. After registering the case, the police arrested the woman on Wednesday. After presenting her in the court today, she was brought to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
A woman constable was accompanying her. It was only during the medical procedure that the police realised that the woman escaped from the spot.
Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Hardeep Singh said after the escape of the woman, police teams kept searching for her in different areas of the city for several hours. Raids were being conducted to locate her.
