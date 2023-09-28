Woman found dead at house in Khanna

Ludhiana, September 27
The body of a woman was found in a locked room at her house in Jatana village at Khanna. The deceased was identified as Ramandeep Kaur.
The incident came to light when the woman didn’t attend the phone calls of her husband Gurpreet Singh. Their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was repeatedly picking up the phone of her father and telling him that her mother was sleeping and not waking up.
Viscera report awaited: cop
Khanna DSP Rajesh Sharma said the reason behind her death was not clear yet. There were no visible injuries on the body. The viscera report would reveal the exact cause of the death. Further action would be taken accordingly.
Suspecting something fishy, he sent his acquaintance to his house. After breaking open the door of a room, he found Ramandeep lying dead. He immediately informed Gurpreet and the police about the incident.
Suspecting no foul play, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
