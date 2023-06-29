Woman found dead in canal

Ludhiana, June 28
An elderly woman was found dead in the Sidhwan canal on Wednesday evening. The police suspected that she might have died by suicide.
Some passers-by after noticing her body had informed the police. The deceased was yet to be identified and her body was kept at the Civil Hospital’s mortuary, said an official of the Dugri police station.
