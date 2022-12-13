Woman gets life term for sexually assaulting boy

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, December 12

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh has convicted a tuition teacher of Sham Nagar, Ludhiana, on the charge of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old boy.

The convict, Radha, was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment under the POCSO Act. She was also ordered to pay Rs 1,22,000 as fine. Of the fine, Rs 1,20,000 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim boy.

Additional Public Prosecutor BD Gupta said a case against teacher and his brother Madhav was registered at the Division No. 5 police station on October 18, 2014 following the statement of the boy. The prosecution examined as many as 18 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

The complainant had stated to the police that the accused was having family relations with him. He was taking tuition classes from her for free. Gradually, she started showing him porn movies. She also used to give him intoxicants to induce him to do sex with her. He also produced 17 letters written by her to the victim.

The complainant further submitted that teacher was also having sexual relations with her brother, cousin brother and several other boys. Both the accused threatened the boy of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident.

During the raid at the house of accused, the police recovered several objectionable things and medicines used in sexual activities.

During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence, but the court found her guilty.

Her brother gets 20-yr jail

Teacher’s brother Madhav has already been sentenced to undergo 20-yr jail term on the charges of abetting the crime and helping her sister, by the same court on November 23. At that time, teacher has absented herself from the case. So, the verdict against her was delayed and pronounced today.