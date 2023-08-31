Woman gets serious injuries in mishap

Ludhiana, August 30
A woman received serious injuries after she met with an accident near Samrala Chowk, here, on Wednesday.
When the victim, Veena, was going to take an auto-rickshaw to visit her brother’s house to tie him rakhi, she was run over by a truck. The woman got serious injuries on her legs.
When the mishap occurred, the driver of the truck asked for help from passers-by for taking the woman to hospital but no one came forward to assist. Following which, he took her to the Civil Hospital for treatment in an e-rickshaw.
Surprisingly, just a short distance away from the accident scene, police personnel are available. But nobody extended a helping hand to them, as per information. Later, she was reportedly referred to another hospital.
