Woman gym trainer found dead in house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

A 44-year-old woman gym trainer woman was found dead in her house on Samrala road, Khanna on Tuesday evening. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Kaur. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr Pragya Jain, Khanna DSP William Jajji, other police officials along with the forensic team reached the spot.

Deceased’s brother Jagdish said area residents called him after they complained of foul smell emanating from the deceased’s house.

He, after reaching the spot, informed the area councillor who called the police.

DSP William said police had to break the lock of the main door to gain entry into the house and videography was also done of the same. The body of the woman was found hanging in her room. It seemed that the woman had committed suicide about four to five days back due to which the body had also decomposed.

DSP William said the deceased had some dispute with her husband due to which she was living separately. The police said so far the case seems to be of suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC have begun.