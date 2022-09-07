Woman held for setting 3-yr-old son on fire in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

The Payal police today arrested a woman on the charges of setting her three-year-old son on fire at Ghudani Kalan in Khanna district.

The suspect has been identified as Rupinder Kaur.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the woman had a dispute with her husband due to which she had been living separately.

On September 2, she poured some inflammable substance on her son Harman and set him on fire. The woman’s mother after listening to the shrieks of her grandson brought water and doused the fire. The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he suffered more than 50 per cent burn injuries.

The condition of the child was stated to be stable, he said.

The Payal police registered a case of attempt to murder and under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of Children) Act, 2015, against the woman yesterday.