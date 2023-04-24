Woman held for strangling husband to death in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

A woman strangled her husband to death at their residence near Rani Jhansi Chowk on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday in Jagraon. Gurmeet killed her husband after both had arguments over some dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Parkash Singh Soni. The couple had a 16-year-old daughter.

Man used to ‘torture’ wife in inebriated state The man was a drunkard and used to torture his wife every day in an inebriated condition. On Saturday night too, he was drunk heavily when he came home, said sources.

As per sources, the victim got married to Gurmeet about 18 years ago. He was a drunkard and used to torture his wife every day in an inebriated condition. On Saturday night, the man was drunk heavily when he came home. The couple had heated arguments. Upset over regular arguments between her parents, their daughter had gone to stay at her relative’s house near their residence. Later, she allegedly strangled her husband to death with a rope.

The police said the woman did not inform anybody about her husband’s death for the whole night. This morning, she called her husband’s kin and informed them about his mysterious death.

Later, Sukhwinder, the deceased’s brother, reached home. When he saw the victim’s body, he noticed some marks on the neck of the deceased. Following which, he raised the alarm and informed the police about the matter.

After getting information, Jagraon DSP Satwinder Singh Virk, along with a police team, reached the spot. Initially, the woman did not confess to the murder. Later, during interrogation she confessed to having committed the crime. The suspect was arrested and a case of murder was registered against her.