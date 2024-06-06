Woman held in murder case

Ludhiana, June 5
The Meharban police yesterday registered a murder case against nine persons, including two women. The suspects had badly beaten up a man, identified as Sukhwinder Singh (45), on June 2, who died during treatment at a hospital.
The suspects have been identified as Amarjit Kaur, Rani, Jagdish, Binder, Bindri, Vicky, Lucky, Golu and Preet, all residents of Harkrishan Vihar. Amarjit was arrested by the police.
The complainant Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Harkishan Nagar, told the police that on June 2, sewerage water was overflowing outside our house and her father Sukhwinder Singh was trying to remove the same.
The suspects tried to stop her father from doing the work but he refused. Afterwards, arguments started between the man and the suspects. Later, they badly thrashed him. After her father turned unconscious, the suspects fled the scene.
The complainant said they took her father to the Civil Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on June 3.
Investigating officer Inspector Harjinder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the other suspects in the case who were at large.
