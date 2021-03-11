Woman held with 1-kg opium in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 28
The CIA-2 wing of the Ludhiana police nabbed a woman and recovered 1 kg of opium from her possession today.
The accused has been identified as Mubina Begum of Jharkhand. CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said a tip-off was received that the woman, a notorious smuggler, was on the way to deliver a huge quantity of opium to her clients. Following which, a naka was laid at the Greenland School intersection where the woman stopped for checking. During checking of her belongings, opium was seized.
Inspector Juneja said the woman had a criminal past and was out on bail on November 21.
