Woman held with 25-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

The Ladhowal police today nabbed a woman and recovered 25 gm of heroin from her possession. She was on the way to deliver a consignment of drugs to her clients.

The suspect has been identified as Paramjit Kaur of Talwandi Kalan. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against her.

Ladhowal Station House Officer (SHO) SI Varinderpal Singh said a police party was patrolling at Talwandi Kalan village for a routine checking where on suspicion a scooter-borne woman was asked to stop for checking.

“After seeing the police, the woman dropped a polythene bag on the road, following which she tried to flee on her scooter but ASI Surinder Singh managed to nab the woman. Later, when the carry bag was checked, 25 gm of heroin was seized,” the SHO said.

He said the woman would be produced in court to get her police remand so that entire supply line of smuggling could be busted and big smugglers involved in the chain could also be nabbed.