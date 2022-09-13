Woman held with 25-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a woman, identified as Soma Rani, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, from a locality near a shop on Sunday and made a seizure of 25 gm of heroin from her possession. Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, who was on a patrol duty in the area, said on seeing the police party, the suspect tried to escape. But she was overpowered and the contraband was seized from her. She has been booked under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. oc

17-yr-old girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from her house in New Kundanpuri since Saturday. In a complaint lodged with the police, the father of the girl said his daughter had left home on Saturday afternoon without telling anybody and did not return. He suspected that the girl was kidnapped by someone. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC. oc

Mobiles seized, prisoners booked

Ludhiana: The police have booked unidentified prisoners after the recovery of six mobile phones, two phone chargers and 25 sachets of tobacco from the Central Jail, here, on September 6. The next day, four hidden mobile phones were seized. The police have registered two separate cases under sections of the Prisons Act on the basis of complaints lodged by the Assistant Superintendent of the Central Jail.