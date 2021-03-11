Woman held with 3-kg ganja

Ludhiana: The Police Division 2 on Sunday arrested a woman and seized 3-kg ganja from her possession when she was on her way to deliver consignment to her clients.The accused has been identified as Pooja, a resident of Mohalla Janakpuri. Inspector Arshpreet Kaur said a tip off was received that the woman was involved in the smuggling of drugs and was to deliver a huge consignment of ganja to her clients at Janakpuri. A raid was conducted and she was nabbed. When frisked, ganja was seized from her possession. TNS
Suicide: Wife, in-laws booked
Ludhiana: After a resident of Gurdev Nagar ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence, the police have booked the deceased’s wife, Sargam, his in-laws and others on the charge of abetment to suicide. The complainant, Shashi Kanta, said his son, Sandeep, had given Rs 3.5 lakh to his in-laws. When he asked for the money back, his in-laws started threatening him.“My son’s in-laws started taking his wife Sargam at the place of some self-proclaimed saint. Sandeep was against that. But they didn’t budge and started threatening my son due to which he took the extreme step,” alleged deceased’s mother. The police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against the deceased’s wife Sargam, mother-in-law Nirmala Yadav, brother-in-law Gagandeep, Upinder (the self-proclaimed ‘saint’), Jyoti Yadav and two more persons from the in-laws family. Investigating officer ASI Joginder Pal said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.
