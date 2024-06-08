Woman held with 7 gm of heroin

Ludhiana, June 7
The Moti Nagar police have arrested Rekha, a resident of the RK Road area, Ghora Colony, Transport Nagar, with 7 gm of heroin. According to the police, after getting a tip-off from an informer, a police team went near GLADA Ground, Moti Nagar, where the suspect was waiting for her clients.
The team, under the guidance of Karamjit Singh, searched Rekha and found 7 gm of heroin from her possession. A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the suspect.
