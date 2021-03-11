Woman held with habit-forming tablets

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 6

The Sadar police claims to have nabbed a woman, who has been involved in illicit trade of drug peddling for more than five years. The woman was arrested when she was going to supply habit forming drugs to her customers on Thursday.

Cops had yet to ascertain her involvement in criminal cases registered at other police stations if any. Preliminary investigation revealed that at least three cases under various sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against her at the Mandi Ahmedgarh Sadar police station in the past.

As many as 865 habit forming tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Gurmeet Kaur Meeto, a resident of Khanpur village in Malerkotla district.

The Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP, Harvinder Singh Cheema, informed that police personnel led by the SHO, Sadar Sanjiv Kapoor, had arrested Meeto when she was going to supply habit forming drugs to her regular customers, including agricultural labourers and daily wagers, on Thursday evening.