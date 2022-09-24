Woman held with heroin, intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

The Jagraon police yesterday arrested a woman and seized 5 gm of heroin and 760 intoxicating tablets from her possession.

The suspect has been identified as Vimla of Transport Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

ASI Anwar Masih said a tip-off was received that the woman, who is into the drug smuggling trade, came to Sohia village, near Jagraon, to deliver drugs to her clients yesterday.

Accordingly, the police party laid a trap. After intercepting the woman at the village, the police rounded up her. During the checking of her belongings, heroin, intoxicating tablets and a digital weighing machine were recovered, Masih said.

The ASI said the woman also had a criminal past as she had already been booked by the police in several drug smuggling cases in the past. After coming out on bail, she continued the notorious trade. Most of the clients of the suspect were youths.

The police would seek police remand of the woman so that in her further questioning entire drug supply line could be busted and more persons involved in the smuggling trade be held.