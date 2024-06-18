Woman held with intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

The Jagraon Sadar police on Sunday arrested a woman smuggler and recovered 420 intoxicating tablets from her possession.

The suspect has been identified as Charanjit Kaur, alias Manu, a resident of Sidhwan Bet, Ludhiana.

Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said on June 16, he along with a police party, was on routine patrolling at Janetpura village. On suspicion, the police asked a woman in the village to stop for checking. However, the woman instead of stopping started running. She was carrying a polythene bag which she threw in bushes along the road.

Women cops in the police party chased the suspect and managed to nab her. Later, the polythene bag, which the woman threw in bushes was checked, from which 420 intoxicating tablets were recovered, the ASI said.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the woman. Her police remand would be sought for further questioning and to bust the entire drug supply line, the ASI added.

