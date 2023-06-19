Woman 'hypnotised', duped of cash, gold

Ludhiana, June 18
A woman alleged that she was hypnotised by two unknown persons and looted of cash and gold. The Dugri police registered a case against unknown persons.
Complainant Maninderpal told the police that the suspects came to my house with a marriage proposal as we had given a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper.
“They hypnotised my parents and our neighbour Pushpa. They ransacked the house and decamped with gold and cash. They also took away DVR to destroy all evidences,” alleged the complainant.
The police said a probe has been launched and CCTVs of nearby areas are being scanned.
