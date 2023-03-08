Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

The Khanna police have registered a case against a woman for abetting suicide of her husband. Her sister and father were also booked.

As per information, the victim, Anup (29), died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Khanna on March 6. On the complaint of the deceased’s father Sant Ram, the police registered a case against victim’s wife Paramjit Kaur, her sister Raju and their father.

The complainant alleged that the deceased’s wife, sister-in-law and father-in-law had been torturing him without any reason due to which he was under depression. Recently, the victim had informed him that if they continue to torture him, he would die by suicide. As a result, he took the extreme step.

The complainant demanded that strict action should be taken against the suspects.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar said after registering a case, further probe had been launched in the case.