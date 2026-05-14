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Home / Ludhiana / Woman injured as two bike-borne miscreants snatch purse; both held

Woman injured as two bike-borne miscreants snatch purse; both held

Police recover 32 gm of gold ornaments from accused

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:39 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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A woman was injured as two bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched her purse in broad daylight in the heavily crowded Ghumar Mandi area, the police said. Her purse had cash and gold jewellery.

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They said both the accused have been arrested. The incident happened on Tuesday.

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Officials from Division Number 8 police station identified the accused as Harmanpreet Singh from Dugri and Sunny alias Rinku from Ishar Nagar. The police recovered documents and 32 grams of gold ornaments, according to statement released here by Sarabjit Singh Cheema, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Civil Lines.

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According to the victim, Renu Bala, a resident of Basant Vatika Extension, Flower Enclave, she had gone to a finance office on National Road at the time of the incident. Soon as she reached National Road, two accused riding a Hero Splendor motorcycle snatched her purse.

The victim said she called on passersby for help, but no one came forward.

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According to the woman, the purse had a gold chain, two earrings, tops, a ring, three tola silver bangles and some cash.

During the investigation, the police traced the registration number of the motorcycle.

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