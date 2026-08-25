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Home / Ludhiana / Woman jumps into Ludhiana canal with two children after in-laws’ ‘harassment’; daughter dies

Woman jumps into Ludhiana canal with two children after in-laws’ ‘harassment’; daughter dies

The woman, Anmol, and her three-year-old son were admitted in critical condition and are undergoing treatment

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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A woman, reportedly distressed over alleged harassment by her in-laws, jumped into a canal in Ludhiana’s Dugri area with her two children on Tuesday. Bystanders who saw the three struggling in the water immediately rushed to their aid and managed to pull them out.

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The woman and her children were taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her five-year-old daughter, Ananya, dead on arrival. The woman, Anmol, and her three-year-old son were admitted in critical condition and are undergoing treatment.

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According to preliminary information, Anmol had been upset with her in-laws for some time. She had also lodged a complaint against them at the Dugri police station, alleging harassment, but claimed that no action was taken on her complaint.

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Following the dispute, Anmol had been staying at her parents’ home in the LIG flats in the Dugri area.

SHO Model Town, Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, said that the woman’s brother-in-law had allegedly threatened her on Tuesday, leaving her distressed. She subsequently took her two children to the Dugri Canal and jumped into the water with them.

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Passersby noticed the three drowning and immediately attempted to rescue them. After considerable effort, they managed to pull all three out of the canal and rushed them to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors declared five-year-old Ananya dead on arrival, while Anmol and her three-year-old son remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment, the SHO said.

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