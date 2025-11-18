DT
Home / Ludhiana / Woman killed as speeding tipper truck rams into scooter

Driver drove off, crushing two-wheeler, woman, her minor daughter

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:07 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
A speeding tipper truck crushed a mother and her daughter commuting on a scooter near Samrala town. The mother died on the spot while the nine-year-old daughter was seriously injured. The child was initially brought to the Samrala Civil Hospital but due to her critical condition, she was referred to Chandigarh.

The truck driver hit the scooter from the rear and then drove off, crushing the two-wheeler, woman and her daughter.

The deceased was identified as Rajmeet Kaur (34), a resident of Kartar Nagar, Khanna, and the injured was identified as Srishti Kaur.

The truck’s tyres crushed the woman’s head and the child’s legs. The woman died on the spot. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the scene and began a probe.

Jagjit Singh, a relative of the deceased, said the woman and her daughter were returning to their home at Kartar Nagar in Khanna on a scooter after paying obeisance at gurdwara. When their scooter reached Bardhala, a speeding tipper truck coming from the rear hit the scooter, causing the woman to lose control over the vehicle. Afterwards, the driver ran the truck over them. The injured girl was brought to the Samrala Civil Hospital.

He said both of the child’s legs were fractured.

The police launched an investigation to trace the truck driver.

