Woman killed, husband hurt as truck rams into bike; driver held

A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Monday as a speeding 16-wheeler truck rammed into their motorcycle near the Halwara Air Force Station on the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway. The police have arrested the truck driver and impounded the vehicle.

The incident occurred near the main guard room of the base while the couple was returning from a market.

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The truck dragged the bike for some distance.

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The couple, Jeet Singh and his wife Mamta Devi, residents of Akalgarh, were returning home after purchasing household items.

As they tried to take a turn near the cut close to the main guard room, the truck, coming from the rear, hit the motorcycle.

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Jeet arranged a vehicle with the help of passers-by and rushed his wife to a government hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. He also sustained injuries.

Mamta Devi used to do cleaning work to support her family. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

Sudhar SHO Kulwinder Singh said the truck driver escaped but was later held with the help of locals.