Woman kills spouse with help of man

Ludhiana, May 26
A woman, along with another person, murdered her husband by strangling him at their residence in Grewal Colony on May 22.
The deceased was identified as Parvinder Singh.
On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Dharmender Singh, the Tibba police yesterday registered a case of murder against the victim’s wife, Nidhi, and her partner Lalit.
The complainant told the police that his sister-in-law Nidhi used to quarrel with his brother and she wanted to kill her husband. The couple had been in a strained relationship for the past sometime.
The woman took the help of Lalit to commit the murder. Lalit wanted to marry our sister, which was not allowed by the deceased. Therefore, he, along with Nidhi, decided to kill Parvinder.
Investigating officer SI Parvinder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.
