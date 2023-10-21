Woman loses Rs 48K to swindler

Ludhiana, October 20
Selling her wedding lehanga through the OLX app proved costlier to a city-based woman as a man posing as a buyer fraudulently withdrew Rs 48,000 from her bank account.
The complainant, Khushwinder Kaur, of Ishar Nagar said she had uploaded a post to sell her lehanga in the OLX app. Within five minutes, she got a call from a person and he asked for a price. She quoted the same as Rs 5,000. The person agreed and said he would make the payment online.
The victim told that the swindler sent her a QR code. The first transaction the fraudster made was of Rs 10 on Google Pay. The suspect took her into confidence and again sent her a QR code. Afterwards, he asked her to scan it. As soon as the code was scanned, a total of Rs 48,0000 was withdrawn from her account. Following which, she lodged a complaint against the suspect at the cyber cell police station.
The woman requested the Commissioner of Police to arrest the man and ensure recovery of her stolen money.
