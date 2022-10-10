Woman loses cash, jewellery, man mobike to miscreants

Ludhiana, October 9
Kavita Bansal, a resident of Royal Estate, Jalandhar, lost her purse to two scooter-borne miscreants who fled after snatching her purse on Mall Road. It contained around Rs 5 lakh in cash and two gold mangalsutras. A case was registered in this regard on Saturday.
In the other incident, Ravi Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, lost his Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB 10FH 0715) to two miscreants on Lohara Canal Bridge on Saturday. The police have booked the duo under Sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the IPC.
