Woman loses purse to snatcher

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

A woman going for some work on an e-rickshaw with a friend lost her purse containing cash, mobile phone, keys and other important documents, to a snatcher.

The woman identified as Pallavi Devi, a resident of Rishi Nagar, lost her purse to a snatcher while going from Clock Tower side with her friend Deepti yesterday evening. A person riding a motor cycle suddenly came from behind and fled after snatching her purse.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the victim stated that the purse contained keys of her house, bank locker and cupboards, iphone, debit card, Aadhar card, PAN card and some other important documents. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and started investigation.

In the second incident, the police arrested a thief identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Muslim Colony, on Thursday from the Tajpur Road area when he was riding a stolen HD Deluxe motor cycle (bearing registration No. PB-91A-6903). During further investigation, the police recovered five stolen mobile phones from the suspect. A case under sections 379/379-B(2)/411 of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further investigation is in progress.

In the third incident, a house in New Kitchlu Nagar was burgled between October 8 and 13 when its occupants were away to Noida. In a complaint lodged with the police Shammi Kumar, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, stated that he and other members of his family had gone to Noida on October 8 after locking their house.

“When we came back on Thursday, we found that thieves had gained entry into the house after breaking open grill of one of the windows and stolen Rs 3.75 lakh in cash, gold jewellery including two chains, two bracelets, one locket and four rings besides one pair of diamond tops, some silver ornaments, bank pass book and nine fixed deposit receipts,” stated the complainant.