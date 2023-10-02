Woman nabbed with ganja

Ludhiana, October 1
The police have arrested a woman and seized 450 gm of ganja allegedly from her possession.
The suspect has been identified as Kamla Devi, a resident of MJK Nagar, Lohara, here.
Th woman is a native of Uttar Pradesh.
SHO Balwinder Kaur of the Division Number 6 police station said the woman used to sell ganja from her tea stall near Partap Chowk. A case under Sections 20, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered against her.
