Woman nabbed with ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

The police have arrested a woman and seized 450 gm of ganja allegedly from her possession.

The suspect has been identified as Kamla Devi, a resident of MJK Nagar, Lohara, here.

Th woman is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

SHO Balwinder Kaur of the Division Number 6 police station said the woman used to sell ganja from her tea stall near Partap Chowk. A case under Sections 20, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered against her.