Woman nabbed with heroin, Rs 1.3L drug money

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 3

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have nabbed a woman of Latala village in Ludhiana district who had been involved in drug peddling for a long time.

The police also seized 65 gm of heroin and Rs 1.31 lakh drug money from the suspect, Amanpreet Kaur.

As per information obtained from the Jodhan police station, police officials, led by in-charge, Chhapar Chowki, Kewal Krishan, had nabbed the suspect when she was going on foot on the Latala Bhaini Rora road on Tuesday. They became suspicious when the woman tried to run away after throwing an envelope after seeing them. When one of the police personnel, Manjit Kaur, overpowered the woman and searched the envelope, 65 gm of heroin and Rs 1.31 lakh drug money were seized.

The suspect was booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

