Woman, paramour booked for abetting husband's suicide

Ludhiana, April 18
The Tibba police yesterday registered a case against a woman and her paramour on the charges of abetting the suicide of her husband.
The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, her paramour Manpreet, both residents of New Subash Nagar. Sandeep is working with the Police Department.
Complainant Manjit Singh, the father of the deceased, said his son Jaspal Singh got married with Sandeep about 17 years ago. After marriage, his son came to know that Sandeep had an extra marital affair with Manpreet due to which a dispute started between the couple.
On April 16, Sandeep reached home late. When her husband asked her the reason for the same, she started arguments, he said.
Later, she called Manpreet at home who abused the victim and also threatened to kill him, the complainant said, adding that afterwards Jaspal rushed to his factory at Raju Colony where he ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance.
ASI Ramandeep Singh said after registering a case, further probe had been launched.
