Woman, paramour booked for murder

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 17

A woman, Gudia Devi, a resident of Phullanwal village, and her paramour, Shailender Kumar of Jawaddi village, have been booked by the police under Sections 304-A and 120-B for the alleged murder of Surinder Gupta (32), husband of the woman, on October 14.

The police had swung into action on the complaint lodged by Shuda Devi, sister of the deceased, and a resident of Nai Bazaar in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, who stated that her brother had got married to Gudia Devi in 2013. It was after marriage that her brother got to know about the illicit relationship between his wife and Shailender.

“I came to know that on October 14, Gudia and Shailender attacked my brother with a crowbar, hitting him on the head. The victim succumbed to his injuries the next day at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala,” the complainant said.

Woman dies by suicide

In another incident, a woman, Manpreet Kaur (25), had reportedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on October 15 at her residence in Baure village. A report in this regard was lodged with the police by Sikander Singh, father of the deceased and a resident of Rajgarh village in Doraha.

The complainant said marriage of his daughter to Balwinder Singh, a resident of Baure, had taken place in 2019 and she was allegedly mistreated by her husband for one reason or another. He said after fed up with her disturbed married life and persistent harassment, his daughter had been forced to end her life. The police have booked Balwinder under Section 304-B of the IPC.