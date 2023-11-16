Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of killing husband

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

The Tibba police yesterday arrested a woman along with her paramour on the charges of killing her husband.

The suspects have been identified as Ranjita Devi, a resident of the Jagirpur road area, and her paramour Gopal Kumar of Meharban. The accused were yesterday arrested by the police.

Complainant Manoj Ram of Himachal Pradesh told the police that his brother Vinod Kumar (38) had got married with Ranjita Devi in 2003. For the past six months, his brother was under depression. Recently he also called him and informed that his wife had developed illicit relationship with Gopal Kumar, due to which a dispute had erupted with his wife.

The woman in connivance with her paramour decided to eliminate her husband so that the duo can continue their illicit relationship without any hindrance. On November 13, the duo electrocuted Vinod to death, the complainant said, adding that after he came to know about the demise of his brother, he lodged a complaint with the police which led to the registration of an FIR and arrest of both suspects.

Victim was electrocuted to death

