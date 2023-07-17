Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Ludhiana, July 16
The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case of fraud against a woman and her parents after she refused to pursue the permanent residency (PR) file of her husband for Australia. The woman’s husband had spent more than Rs 70 lakh to send his wife to Australia on the condition that she would also pursue his PR case. The woman, Bhavneet, who is at present residing in Australia, is yet to be arrested. Her parents, Gurmeet Singh and his wife Dharamvir Kaur, residents of Samrala, were also arrested in the case on Saturday.
We want justice
My son had spent over Rs 70L on Bhavneet but she dumped him. We want justice. — The complainant
Complainant Somnath of Machhiwara in his complaint told the police that in 2017 his son Akash and Bhavneet got married on a condition that Akash would spend all expenses to send her to Australia and she would then arrange a PR for him.
“Bhavneet after reaching Australia had refused to call my son abroad and she even also refused to pursue the PR file. My son had spent over Rs 70 lakh on Bhavneet but now she dumped him. We want justice in the case,” the complainant alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...
Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district
Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una