 Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Seeing serious condition of woman, driver fled scene, leaving vehicle behind | Rashly driven truck kills youth at grain market in another mishap

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

A CCTV grab shows the SUV hitting the woman on a road in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in road accidents in the city.

Both errant drivers in the mishaps were identified and separate cases were registered against them.

Sweeti Arora, deceased

In the first incident, the woman, identified as Sweeti Arora (33), who was going to a gym near the Sufiyan chowk, was hit by a SUV. The vehicle hit the woman so hard that she also fell onto the roadside divider. After the accident, the driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle to see whether the woman was alive or not. But seeing the serious condition of the woman, the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle on the road. The CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral.

Shashikant, mother of Sweeti Arora

The nephew of the woman, who was going to the gym with her, raised the alarm and rushed the woman to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Sweeti’s mother Shashikant said her husband died of a heart attack years ago. He had two sons and a daughter. Both his sons Sanjeev and Raj Kumar had also died and her daughter Sweety, who used to support the family by working at a mobile shop, was her only support.

She said Sweeti had gone to a gym near Sufiyan Chowk with her nephew Nitin on May 10. He parked the scooter outside the gym, following which Sweeti started walking on the road. Afterwards, a speeding Mahindra Xylo vehicle hit her from the rear. The police took the vehicle into custody.

The driver was identified as Ajmer Singh of Amritsar.

In the other mishap reported at a grain market in Salem Tabri, a speeding and rashly driven truck crushed a youth to death. The victim was sleeping under a shed and died after the accident. The deceased was identified as Ravi. The incident occurred on May 8. The police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and launched a probe to nab the suspect.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

2
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

6
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

7
India

Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: Indian Council of Medical Research

8
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

9
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

10
India

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

AAP candidate Parashar to submit papers today

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala