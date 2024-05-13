Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in road accidents in the city.

Both errant drivers in the mishaps were identified and separate cases were registered against them.

Sweeti Arora, deceased

In the first incident, the woman, identified as Sweeti Arora (33), who was going to a gym near the Sufiyan chowk, was hit by a SUV. The vehicle hit the woman so hard that she also fell onto the roadside divider. After the accident, the driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle to see whether the woman was alive or not. But seeing the serious condition of the woman, the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle on the road. The CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral.

Shashikant, mother of Sweeti Arora



The nephew of the woman, who was going to the gym with her, raised the alarm and rushed the woman to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Sweeti’s mother Shashikant said her husband died of a heart attack years ago. He had two sons and a daughter. Both his sons Sanjeev and Raj Kumar had also died and her daughter Sweety, who used to support the family by working at a mobile shop, was her only support.

She said Sweeti had gone to a gym near Sufiyan Chowk with her nephew Nitin on May 10. He parked the scooter outside the gym, following which Sweeti started walking on the road. Afterwards, a speeding Mahindra Xylo vehicle hit her from the rear. The police took the vehicle into custody.

The driver was identified as Ajmer Singh of Amritsar.

In the other mishap reported at a grain market in Salem Tabri, a speeding and rashly driven truck crushed a youth to death. The victim was sleeping under a shed and died after the accident. The deceased was identified as Ravi. The incident occurred on May 8. The police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and launched a probe to nab the suspect.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.