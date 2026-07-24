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Home / Ludhiana / Woman police inspector accuses SHO of rape; Ludhiana Rural police register FIR

Woman police inspector accuses SHO of rape; Ludhiana Rural police register FIR

FIR registered against Sub-Inspector Sahibmeet Singh at the Mullanpur Dakha police station on Thursday night

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:05 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A Sub-Inspector posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at the Sudhar police station has been booked after a woman police inspector accused him of rape and financial exploitation. Following the complaint, the Ludhiana Rural police suspended the officer and initiated criminal proceedings.

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Talking to The Tribune, Senior Superintendent of Police (Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta stated that an FIR was registered against Sub-Inspector Sahibmeet Singh at the Mullanpur Dakha police station on Thursday night. He said the accused officer has been shifted to the police lines after being relieved of his duties as SHO.

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According to the complaint filed by the mother of the woman SHO, the woman inspector, who is currently posted on deputation in Ludhiana, alleged that she had known the accused for several years and that the two had developed a close personal relationship over time.

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She alleged that during one of their meetings in the Mullanpur Dakha area, the accused offered her a cold drink allegedly mixed with an intoxicating substance. After she became unconscious, he allegedly raped her. The complainant further alleged that when she confronted him over the incident, he assured her that he would marry her.

The woman inspector claimed that the accused later avoided fulfilling the promise and gradually distanced himself. She also alleged that he had taken money from her during the course of their relationship.

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After submitting a written complaint to senior officers of the Ludhiana Rural police, the matter was examined and a case was registered on her allegations.

Police have booked the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said the allegations are being investigated and evidence is being collected as part of the inquiry.

Police sources said the accused officer was not available after the registration of the FIR, and efforts are under way to trace him. Senior officers maintained that the investigation would be conducted in accordance with law and further action would depend on the findings of the probe.

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