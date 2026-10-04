Woman ragpicker murdered in Ahmedgarh, FIR filed

A woman, who used to collect scrap from roads and vacant plots, was allegedly murdered in the wee hours of Saturday near Terah Panth Bhawan on Chand Cinema Road in Mandi Ahmedgarh.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area.

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The victim has been identified as Sunita, wife of Sevak Singh and a resident of Ward 17 in Ahmedgarh.

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According to the SI Balour Singh, the incident occurred around 4:30 am when Sunita had stepped out with her aunt Bevi to collect discarded paper and scrap from the locality, as part of their routine.

An eyewitness and deceased’s aunt Bevi said three unidentified men on a motorcycle, with their faces covered, were allegedly following the two women.

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The women reportedly went on different ways near Chaudhary Sweet Shop. When Bevi reached the vicinity of Terah Panth Bhawan, she found Sunita seriously injured and lying on the road in a pool of blood.

The woman succumbed to her injuries before she could be taken to a hospital.

On receiving information, family members of the victim and the police reached the scene. The police took the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings.

The SI said an FIR had been registered against the unidentified suspects and the police were examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the persons suspected to be involved.

The preliminary investigation by the police suggests that there could be some personal rivalry of the miscreants with the deceased. The motive behind the killing and the identity of the assailants remain unclear and probe is on in the matter.