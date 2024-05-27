Woman raped by youth, act filmed by friend

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

A 23-year-old girl was raped by a youth and the sexual assault was also filmed by the friend of the suspect. On the basis of the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the two suspects, identified as Rahul and his friend Bhuti, both residents of Gandhi Nagar.

The complainant told the police that on May 24 when she went to her room, the suspects also barged into the room. He forcibly put off her clothes and raped her in front of his friend. His friend filmed the sexual assault in his mobile phone. Later, Rahul told her not to reveal about the incident to anyone, else he will kill her.

Investigating officer Veena Rani said a case on the charges of rape and criminal conspiracy was registered against the suspects and raids were on to nab them.

