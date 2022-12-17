Woman raped in moving car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

A woman was raped in a moving car by a cloth merchant here. The Police Division 7 yesterday registered a rape case against the suspect, Raman Nayyar, a resident of Haibowal.

The complainant, a resident of Fatehgarh mohalla, who is also into the business of selling garments, told the police that she came in contact with the suspect in 2008. He raped her on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her. But when he refused to marry her, she filed a case against the suspect in a court and the case is still pending.

“I was not in touch with the suspect for the past few months but recently, he again approached me and started buying garments from me. On December 13, he called me to Samrala Chowk on the pretext of giving payment of the orders. He made me sit in his car and took me to Samrala. Later, while returning from Samrala to Ludhiana, he raped me,” the woman alleged.

Investigating officer ASI Harjinder Kaur said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.