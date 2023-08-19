Woman refuses to take husband to Canada, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

The Khanna police yesterday registered a case against a woman and her father on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy after she refused to take her husband to Canada after marriage.

The accused’s father-in-law had allegedly spent around Rs 30 lakh to send the woman to Canada.

The booked accused have been identified as Mandeep Kaur, who is currently residing in Canada, and her father Harbans Singh, a resident of Himanyupura in Ludhiana district.

Daudpur village resident Mewa Singh told the police that his son Bhim Singh got married to Mandeep Kaur in July 2018. He said that his son and daughter-in-law wanted to settle in Canada. So, he decided to first send Mandeep to Canada and then she would call his son there as per the procedure.

The complainant has claimed that in the process, he spent around Rs 30 lakh to send Mandeep to Canada. He said that after going abroad, Mandeep started avoiding his son. When they asked her to send documents for processing the PR application of his son, she categorically refused, he added.

“She even went on to say that she will not continue any relationship with Bhim. When we asked her to at least return Rs 30 lakh, she plainly refused to entertain our request,” the complainant alleged.

He said that Mandeep had hatched the conspiracy in connivance with her father. They had planned before the marriage that she would dump her husband after reaching Canada.

The complainant has demanded that the police should take strict action against the woman and her father for damaging the future of his son.

