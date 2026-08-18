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Home / Ludhiana / Woman robbed of bag at gunpoint by 3 miscreants

Woman robbed of bag at gunpoint by 3 miscreants

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Victim was also running a boutique at home. File
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An employee of the Grand Walk Mall here was robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne assailants. The incident occurred under a bridge near the Baddowal Cantonment.

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As per the victim, Pooja, she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw after leaving the mall. As she got off the auto near Baddowal Cantonment, one of the three persons standing behind her pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and snatched her bag, which contained many items, including an iPhone.

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The woman told mediapersons that she was frightened by the pistol and could not resist. One of the suspects snatched her bag and afterwards, they fled the scene on a motorcycle. The bike was parked in a dark spot so she could not see its number plate.

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The victim said the miscreants had their faces covered. Only one got off the bike to snatch the bag while others remained on the vehicle.

The victim demanded that the police should nab the suspects so that her phone could be recovered.

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After the incident, the woman, with the help of a passer-by, called the police and her father to inform them about the incident.

Pooja’s father Rakesh Kumar said he drops his daughter at her workplace in the morning while she returns home by an auto in the evening.

The police launched a probe and are checking footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the suspects. — TNS

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