Woman sarpanch suspended for allowing husband to use her title

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 31

A woman sarpanch of Ludhiana district, who did not stop her husband from using her title, lost her post after the Director, Rural Development and Panchayat, Punjab, suspended her on March 28.

Not only did the 'sarpanch pati' pose as an elected sarpanch, he also did not hesitate from getting his name scripted on foundation stones.

Paramjit Kaur, sarpanch, Rattowal village of Sadhar Block, was suspended on the basis of an inquiry conducted by District Development and Panchayat Officer, Ludhiana.

Earlier, Panchayat Secretary Harbhajan Singh had reported to the higher authorities that the name of her husband, Jagdeep Singh, was found displayed on a foundation stone displayed on a water tank in the village.

Paramjit did not avail any of the three chances offered for a personal hearing on March 13, 20 and March 22, following which the authorities concerned decided to suspend her.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Sadhar, has been asked to take charge from Paramjit and seize all bank accounts for which she was the authorised signatory.