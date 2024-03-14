Woman seeks arrest, dismissal of accused in harassment case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

A day after the registration of case against a junior assistant at SCD Government College on the charges of sexual harassment of an assistant professor and for insulting the modesty of the woman, the victim today addressed a press conference and demanded immediate dismissal of the booked accused.

A case under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC against the accused identified as Neeraj Dutt was registered on Tuesday.

The victim said the accused should be arrested by the police and should be dismissed by the college authorities.

“I have also moved a complaint to the National Commission for Woman so that they can direct the authorities concerned to take strict action against the culprit. Apart from this, I also urge the CM and DGP Punjab to issue necessary directions to the police so the accused may face strict punishment,” added the complainant.

The victim praised the Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal who, after knowing of her issue, immediately got registered a case against the accused.

SAD leader Harish Rai Dhanda, who also accompanied the complainant, said he would pursue the case to its ‘logical end’ by fighting the case in the court. Dhanda said the assistant professor had also apprised the college authorities of the misconduct by the accused, but the college avoided taking action on one pretext or other.

