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Home / Ludhiana / Woman sexually assaulted on marriage pretext

Woman sexually assaulted on marriage pretext

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The Sadar police have registered a case against the suspect and initiated a probe in the matter. Representational pic
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A friendship that began on social media became a nightmare for a woman when the man she trusted allegedly deceived her by promising marriage, exploiting her sexually and later refusing to fulfil his commitment.

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The woman also accused the man of threatening her to make her objectionable pictures viral. The Sadar police have registered a case against the suspect and initiated an investigation.

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In her complaint to the Sadar police, the 32-year-old woman from Ishar Nagar stated that she was currently involved in a court case with her husband and staying at her parents’ house. She came in contact with Gurdip Singh, a resident of Chak Bhaika village in Raikot, through Instagram. Their initial conversations gradually turned into closeness and the two remained in regular contact.

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The victim alleged that the suspect won her trust and assured her that he would marry her in the future. On the basis of the assurance, he allegedly developed a physical relationship with her. The woman claimed that when she pressured him to fulfil the promise to marry her, the suspect refused to continue the relationship.

As per the complaint, later, the suspect began threatening to make her obscene pictures viral on social media. She started staying in fear and stress due to the threats. Following which, she approached the police in the hope of getting justice and lodged a formal complaint detailing the entire incident.

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Following verification of the complaint, the police registered a case. Conversations between the two, available as digital evidence, and other facts will also be examined to bring out the truth.

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